Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
Anita Pearl (Brock) Greenhalgh passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, New Hampshire, after a lengthy illness, aged 92 years. Anita and her late husband Albert Greenhalgh were residents of Pelham, New Hampshire for many years.
Anita was born in Lowell on October 25, 1927 to Angeline (LaPorte) and Charles Brock. She waitressed in her younger years before marrying her husband and then happily stayed home to raise their five children. It was while raising their kids that she found a love for antiquing and gardening. Anita and Albert were married for nearly 60 years, and after his passing in 2007, Anita remained in their Pelham home with her beloved Miniature Schnauzer, Daisy Mae.
Those who knew and loved Anita will always remember her resounding personality. She exuded humor, love, warmth, and a genuine caring nature. There was always a place at her table for those she loved, and she could talk for hours about her hobbies, family, and life experiences such as surviving cancer, and the loss of her beloved son, Bruce. She was resilient, funny, and had a genuine love of life. She will be dearly missed.
Anita is survived by two daughters; eldest Donna Romilly and husband Robert, and Tammy Clement, and two sons, Albert Greenhalgh and Matthew Greenhalgh. Five grandchildren; Kerry Rouleau, Robert Romilly Jr., Joshua Clement, Ashley Clement-Clark, and Brandon Greenhalgh. She also had the blessings of six great-grandchildren; Ashley Elizabeth, Meaghann, Emily, Ryan, Evan, and Emberlynn Pearl. Lastly, she is survived by younger sister Dolores. Anita is reunited in death with her husband, Albert, their first-born son Bruce, brother Richard and sisters June and Connie.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., followed by her Funeral Service at Noon. Interment will be private. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Anita's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
