Ann A. (Keraghan) Joyce, age 76, passed away suddenly on Dec. 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert R. Joyce. Mother of Tammy A. Frotton (Scott) of Dracut, Debra A. Ratte´ (Marc) of Hudson, NH, and Michael H. Joyce of Tyngsboro. Grandmother of Shawn Frotton of Dracut, Thomas Frotton of Stamford, CT, Samantha and Emily Ratte´ of Hudson, NH. Great Grandmother of Jonathan and Jacob Frotton of Dracut. Sister of Carol Turgeon (Donald) of Westford, Dennis Keraghan of Nashua, NH, Sandra Keraghan of Lowell, and the late Linda O'Toole and David Keraghan. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Calling hour is Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, immediately followed by a prayer service to be held in the funeral home. Services will conclude in the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019