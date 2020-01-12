Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
158 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
St. Patrick Cemetery
1251 Gorham Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann B. Simmons


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann B. Simmons Obituary
loving sister, aunt

LOWELL

Ann B. "Candy" (Bureau) Simmons, 77, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, following complications from a stroke .She was the beloved wife of the late Rufus Simmons.

Born in Lowell on October 25, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Roland G. and Mary E. (Tighe) Bureau. She attended St Patrick's grammar and Lowell High schools.

Prior to her retirement, Ann was employed by Hannaford Supermarket , Drum Hill, Chelmsford as the deli manager.

Ann enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, freshwater fishing and having yard sales.

She leaves a brother, Robert B. Bureau and his wife Rita of Hudson, MA, a sister, Terry (Bureau) Strules of Bonita Springs, FL; a sister-in-law, Wilda Chapman of Lowell; several nieces and nephews, among whom are Kelly Pimentel, Vanessa Burton, Michael Strules, Diana Malo, Richard Bureau and Pamela Bureau-Morris; a great-niece and 2 great-nephews, Carley Mello, Eric Mello and Michael C. Strules; a great-great-niece Liana Mello.

SIMMONS

Relatives and friends are invited to Ann's Life Celebration on Tuesday, from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM in St. Rita Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Ann B. Simmons
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -