|
|
loving sister, aunt
LOWELL
Ann B. "Candy" (Bureau) Simmons, 77, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, following complications from a stroke .She was the beloved wife of the late Rufus Simmons.
Born in Lowell on October 25, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Roland G. and Mary E. (Tighe) Bureau. She attended St Patrick's grammar and Lowell High schools.
Prior to her retirement, Ann was employed by Hannaford Supermarket , Drum Hill, Chelmsford as the deli manager.
Ann enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, freshwater fishing and having yard sales.
She leaves a brother, Robert B. Bureau and his wife Rita of Hudson, MA, a sister, Terry (Bureau) Strules of Bonita Springs, FL; a sister-in-law, Wilda Chapman of Lowell; several nieces and nephews, among whom are Kelly Pimentel, Vanessa Burton, Michael Strules, Diana Malo, Richard Bureau and Pamela Bureau-Morris; a great-niece and 2 great-nephews, Carley Mello, Eric Mello and Michael C. Strules; a great-great-niece Liana Mello.
SIMMONS
Relatives and friends are invited to Ann's Life Celebration on Tuesday, from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM in St. Rita Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Ann B. Simmons
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020