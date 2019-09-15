|
of Jaffrey, NH, formerly of Rindge, NH and Pepperell, MA
JAFFREY, NH/PEPPERELL, MA
Ann B. (Wheeler) Sullivan, 90, of Jaffrey, NH, formerly of Rindge, NH and Pepperell, MA died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Summerhill Assisted Living, Peterborough, NH.
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Winchendon, May 23, 1929, a daughter of Orland B. and Dora (Gendron) Wheeler and grew up in Townsend. She was a 1947 graduate of Spaulding Memorial High School.
For thirteen years Mrs. Sullivan worked as the Pepperell Town Clerk, retiring in 1987. Prior to that she had worked in several capacities at New England Business Service in Townsend and at Bemis Bag Company in Pepperell.
She leaves her husband of 68 years. W. Francis Sullivan; three sons, David B. Sullivan of Townsend, Daniel B. Sullivan of Wells, ME and Inglewood, FL, Timothy W. Sullivan of Lyndeborough, NH; a daughter, Sharon S. Vincent of Lunenburg and nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Joan M. Floyd of New York and the sister of the late Herbert Wheeler of Townsend, Irene Jefts of Ft. Myers, FL and Dorothy LaRoche of Columbus, Ohio.
Mrs. Sullivan had been active in the Monadnock Conservancy in Keene, the Rindge and Jaffrey Historical Societies and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Peterborough, NH. She was a thirty year member of AA, was an avid reader, and enjoyed studying her family's Genealogy.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM on September 17, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Burial will follow at Pepperell Cemetery, Pepperell.
Mrs. Sullivan's family will receive family and friends on September 17, 2019 from 11AM until the beginning of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough, NH 03450 or Summerhill Assisted Living, Activities Department.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 15, 2019