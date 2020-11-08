Dear Eno Family, My deepest sympathy to all of you on your loss. I met Ann in the early 80's when I was working at the Fletcher Library and she became a dear friend. We bonded over books and politics, particularly U.S. involvement in Central America at that time. She kept me informed about protests, lectures, legislation, and much more. She was passionate and fearless in her beliefs; always fighting the good fight. Later, when I taught history at WA she visited my class and showed her slides of Guatemala and talked to my students about what was happening there. As I'm sure you know, Ann touched many lives.

Sincerely, Carol Morse

Carol Morse

