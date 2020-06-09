Chelmsford
Ann E. Mahoney peacefully entered her heavenly home on Friday, June 5th, 2020, having been blessed with 84 years of life. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill Mahoney of over 60 years. They are now reunited eternally. She was born on August 21, 1935 and grew up in the Belvidere section of Lowell, MA. Ann graduated a National Honor Society member from Lowell High School (1952) and Lowell Teacher's College (1956). She and Bill met at Hampton Beach, NH in the summer of 1951 and were married on August 23, 1958. Ann taught first graders in the Bedford, MA school system until her departure in 1959 to raise her family. She and Bill lovingly raised their five children in Chelmsford, MA before retiring to Nashua, NH. Ann doted on her family, loved Jesus as her Lord and adored her husband. She lived her life in service to others who were all blessed immeasurably. Ann is survived by her sons; Michael Mahoney and his wife Andrea of Hudson, NH, Thomas Mahoney and his wife Terry of Cantonment, FL, her daughters; Marianne Cahill of Farmington, NH , Carolyn McKenzie and her husband Carl of Newfields, NH, and Susan Despres and her husband Bill of Brookline, NH. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the continued need for social distancing, Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be a private ceremony at St. Patrick's cemetery in Lowell, MA. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider donations to one of the two charities Ann supported throughout her life: Jews for Jesus at https://www.jewsforjesus.org or Times Square Church at https://tsc.nyc/give/ Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Ann E. Mahoney
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.