Ann E. "Nancy" Stewart
1926 - 2020
Dracut

Ann "Nancy" E. Stewart, age 94, a lifelong resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence RI. Born in Lowell, MA in 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walter Sargent and Theresa (Quinn) Sargent. She was married for fifty-three years to the late Howard F. Stewart, who died in 2000. Nancy graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, MA. She then attended Lowell Tech, receiving a Degree in Chemistry, and furthered her education at Boston State, earning a Master's Degree in Education. After raising her family, Nancy began teaching in the Dracut School System before moving on to the Moody School in Lowell, where she taught biology for many years. In her retirement, she was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics, rarely missing a game on TV. She also loved to read and watch her daily game shows. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by five children; Carol Chipolone and her husband Frank of Somers Point, NJ, Susan Maslowski and her fiancé Joe Shanahan of Lowell, MA, Diana Stewart of Riverside, RI, Michael Stewart of Pelham, NH, and Kevin Stewart and his wife Sara of Dover, NH, fifteen grandchildren; Natalie Roncevich, Frankie Chipolone, Peter and Chris Karassik, Kate, Benjamin and John Maslowski, Allyson D'Amico, Alex Delisle, Emily, James and Christina Stewart, and Nathaniel, Thomas and Anna Stewart, as well as six great grandchildren, Alexa, Zoey and Luke D'Amico, Kylee and Maggie Maslowski, and Charlie Roncevich. She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Karassik who died in 2008.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9-11:30 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. Nancy's Funeral Mass will follow in Saint Michael Parish, 543 Bridge St., LOWELL at 12:00 PM. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. To leave an online condolence, short story or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Michael Parish
