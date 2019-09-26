|
|
Ann L. Howe of Lowell
Ann L. Howe of Lowell, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visiting hours will be Friday September 27th, 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA. A funeral service will be celebrated at the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in Boxford Village Cemetery, Boxford, MA. Donations in her name may be made to South Coast VNA or to the Nashua Humane Society. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 26, 2019