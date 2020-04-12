Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Ann L. Knower

Ann L. Knower Obituary
Chelmsford

Ann L. (Pribil) Knower, age 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home in Chelmsford, MA.

For complete obituary visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, funeral services were held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to St. Mary's Academy, O'Neill, Nebraska, at stmarysoneill.org. Arrangements entrusted to BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
