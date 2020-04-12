|
|
Chelmsford
Ann L. (Pribil) Knower, age 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home in Chelmsford, MA.
For complete obituary visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, funeral services were held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to St. Mary's Academy, O'Neill, Nebraska, at stmarysoneill.org. Arrangements entrusted to BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Ann L. Knower
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020