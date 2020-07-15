...formerly of Melrose and Taunton; 95
TEWKSBURY
Mrs. Ann Louise (Carpenter) Palladino, age 95, died July 12. Beloved wife for 42 years of Ernest Palladino, daughter of the late Frank and Gervasia (Gastragonia) Carpenter. Devoted mother of Patricia and her husband Robert Van Menk of Holland, NL, Paula and her husband John Ramos of Derry, NH, and Stephen and his wife Susan Palladino of Tewksbury; grandmother of Ryan Van Menk, Jasper Van Menk, Nicholas Vanelli, Michael Vanelli, and Mark Palladino; great grandmother of Vincenzo, Rocco, Giovanoi, and Kiki Anne; aunt of many; and predeceased by her siblings, Mary Sistilli, Tony Carpenter, Jean Salvatelli, Alba Puopolo, and Lillian Pulio.
Arrangements
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Funeral Mass, Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Private burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Asson., P.O.Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or via www.heart.org
