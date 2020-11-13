1/1
Ann L. (Holroid) Philoon
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tynsgboro

Ann L. (Holroid) Philoon, of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 in Lowell. Born on January 12, 1943 to Raymond James Holroid and Gertrude (Johnson) Lowe in Berlin, New Hampshire. Ann was a graduate of Berlin High School.

Ann was a Homemaker for years, raising her two loving sons before becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant for the past twenty years. She loved to travel and was an avid sports fan. Her passions included watching the Patriots and Red Sox and especially the sporting events of her sons. She was often the only home fan in the stands for travel games, never wavering in her support for the team. Ann was a loving, generous, and strong woman who would do anything for her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons Wallace Philoon and his wife Julie of Lowell, and Eric Philoon and his wife Michelle of Chelmsford. Beloved grandmother of Aidan and Chase Philoon and dear sister of James Holroid of New Mexico and Donald Holroid of Hanover.

At the request of the family all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. For online guestbook and condolences please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Ann L. (Holroid) Philoon


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved