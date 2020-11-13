Tynsgboro
Ann L. (Holroid) Philoon, of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 in Lowell. Born on January 12, 1943 to Raymond James Holroid and Gertrude (Johnson) Lowe in Berlin, New Hampshire. Ann was a graduate of Berlin High School.
Ann was a Homemaker for years, raising her two loving sons before becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant for the past twenty years. She loved to travel and was an avid sports fan. Her passions included watching the Patriots and Red Sox and especially the sporting events of her sons. She was often the only home fan in the stands for travel games, never wavering in her support for the team. Ann was a loving, generous, and strong woman who would do anything for her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons Wallace Philoon and his wife Julie of Lowell, and Eric Philoon and his wife Michelle of Chelmsford. Beloved grandmother of Aidan and Chase Philoon and dear sister of James Holroid of New Mexico and Donald Holroid of Hanover.
At the request of the family all services will be held privately.