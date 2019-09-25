|
|
of Lowell
Mrs. Ann L. Howe (Butori, MacMillan) passed away peacefully, September 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Ann would have celebrated her 94th Birthday on September 29th, 2019.
Loving wife of the late Robert M. Howe, with whom she shared a home in Lowell, MA.
Dedicated wife of the late Martin E. MacMillan whom she was predeceased by in 1978.
Oldest daughter of the late Dominick and Helen Butori, survived by one sister Helen Ferriman of Revere, MA.
She is survived by her four children, daughter Ann (MacMillan) Lepore and son-in-law Steve of Buzzards Bay, MA. Son, Martin E. MacMillan of Lowell, MA (and his late wife Aisha). Son, William E. MacMillan and daughter-in-law Tina of Wells, Vermont. Daughter Marguerite (Howe) and son-in-law Bob Vasquez of Somerville, MA.
In addition to her children she is survived by six grand-children and their spouses. Stephen (Debbie), David (Jennifer), Maryann (Robert), Jessica (Rui), Laura (Paul), and Kristen (Aaron). Nineteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ann (Ma, Nana, Gammy) was an Avid bowler continuing to bowl into her nineties. She loved gardening and spending time in her yard with their dogs. Ann was also a supporter of the Nashua Humane Society. As the family matriarch (Queen), she always gave her love, support and strength to everyone she encountered. Her family recipes were some of the finest, most notable her famous "Pot Roast", "Potato Salad", "Stuffed Peppers" and so many more. She was truly a remarkable woman and will be deeply missed.
Howe
Howe, Ann L., of Lowell, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. Visiting hours will be Friday September 27th, 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, MA. A funeral service will be celebrated at the Funeral Home on Saturday, at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in Boxford Village Cemetery, Boxford, MA. Donations in her name may be made to South Coast VNA or to the Nashua Humane Society. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
View the online memorial for Ann Louise Howe
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 25, 2019