Loving Mother, Grandmother
And Great Grandmother
Billerica – Ann M. Gordon, Age 94, wife of the late Walter F. Gordon died Tuesday at the D'Youville Life and Wellness Community in Lowell.
She was born in Cambridge, June 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Beatrice (Bolduc) Meserve and lived in Billerica her entire life.
Ann was a former employee of Raytheon, Almys, Filene's Basement and retired from Burlington Coat Factory. She was an active communicant of St. Mary Church and was a member of the Sodality, she loved her music and singing, especially in the Choir.
Ann was a faithful Red Sox and Bruins fan and her favorite was her beautiful Bobby Orr. She loved to cook and we loved her "World Famous Chicken Salad"
She is survived by her sons, Walter Gordon Jr. and his late wife Donna of TX, Thomas Gordon and his wife Janet of Ashby, Charles Gordon and his wife Karen of Tewksbury and Edward Gordon of Billerica; her daughters, Carol Bowes and her late husband James of Dunstable and Susan McGurl and her husband Gene of Wells, ME. She treasured her family and especially loved being "Nana" to Amy, Tom, Nikki, Ron, Brittany, Kaitlyn and Hannah and three great grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Lee Wiitala and sister of the late Beatrice, Charles, Dorothy, Lawrence, Robert, Marion and Walter Meserve.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish, St. Mary Church, One Grace Avenue, Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Ann M. Gordon