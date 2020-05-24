Lifelong Lowell resident; 90
Lowell
Ann M. (Quinn) McArthur, 90, a lifelong Lowell resident, residing in the Christian Hill neighborhood, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. McArthur.
Born in Lowell on May 27, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Albina (Moreau) Quinn.
Ann was a graduate of St. Michael Parochial School and Keith Hall High School.
Ann started her career working in her father's business, Quinn Sign Company located in Kearney Square. She went on to work for the Lowell Sun, specifically Lowell Sun Charities and the Golden Gloves, Hanscom Airforce Base in Bedford, Bennett and Hodge Travel Agency and St. Michael School.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Michael Church and formerly taught CCD at the Parish School.
Ann cherished time spent with her two sons, their spouses and her grandchildren. She would often exclaim "That's Lovely!" Family vacations at the Beach or Lake Winnipesaukee were a tradition Ann enjoyed from childhood on. She shared many "Lovely" memories about those times that we hold dearly.
One of Ann's endearing attributes was her selflessness; her door was always open for those who needed a great listener. She was a friend and neighborhood Mom to many and will be sorely missed.
Ann is survived by two sons and their wives, Robert J. and Patrice (Condon) McArthur and Joseph H. and Johnna (Maniatakos) McArthur, all of Pelham, NH; three grandchildren, Katherine I. and Joseph Q. McArthur, and Johnathan Fortier; also several nieces and nephews.
Ann's Funeral Services were held privately. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to St. Michael School, 21 Sixth Street, Lowell, MA 01850. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.