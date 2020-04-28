|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Sister, Aunt
LOWELL
Ann M. Newell passed peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on April 20th, 2020. Ann was born on December 12th, 1931 in Woburn, Massachusetts to Antoinette (Matondi) and Louis Fresenga. Ann spent the last 5 years of her life at the Palm Center in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Her family is forever grateful to the staff that cared for her, especially Ramon who Ann grew very fond of and who she thought was quite the looker.
Ann is survived by her three sons; Dennis and his wife Jill of Chelmsford, Timothy Newell and his wife Sue of Lowell, and Kevin Newell and his lifelong partner Kim Carroll of Lowell. She leaves behind four granddaughters; Brooke Newell, Aarika Caloggero, Tayla Savage and Sarrah Newell. Her beloved sisters will sorely miss her; Florence Fresenga of Woburn, Edith Cuiro of Woburn, Jenny Devito of Woburn, Toni Gallo and her husband Frank of Woburn, and Marie Cummings of Tewksbury. She also leaves behind 8 beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and sisters, Louise and Lucy Fresenga both of Woburn.
Ann was an avid animal lover. Her home always had a furry companion, her favorite and most recent being her cat, Junior. She enjoyed music and watching her shows. Ann enjoyed cooking Italian meals for her family, her lasagna and meatballs were fan favorites. Her family will miss her greatly, especially her smile. She was a kind soul, resilient, and the type of person we should all aspire to be.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the care- givers at both the Palm Center and Lowell General Hospital.
Newell
Services for Ann will be held in private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Ann's memory to the Lowell Humane Society.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020