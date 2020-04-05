|
NASHUA, NH
Ann M. (McArthur) Russell, age 89, a resident of Nashua, NH died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Spencer Russell, Sr. who died in 1993.
She was born in Lowell on March 30, 1930, and was a daughter of the late John and Viola (Flynn) McArthur. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Prior to her retirement, Ann was employed for over 30 years as a supervisor of housekeeping at Lowell General Hospital.
She was a talented oil painter, and also enjoyed camping, knitting, sewing, and quilting.
She is survived by a son, Robert S. Russell, Jr. and his wife Susan of Pelham, NH; three daughters, Gayle Pulsifer of Nashua, NH and with whom she resided, Robin McKenzie and her husband Frank of Bel Air, MD, and Ann Russell and her husband David Pulsifer of Lowell; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the mother of the late Gary Russell and Cynthia "Cindy" Russell, the mother-in-law of the late Michael Pulsifer, and the sister of the late James McArthur, Peter McArthur, John McArthur, Elaine Keefe, and Joan Gettings.
Services for Ann were private. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020