Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister & Friend
Westford
Ann M. (Mulligan) Vullo, beloved wife of William J. Vullo, passed away at her Westford residence surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2020. She was 83.
Ann was born in 1936 to James and Leonora (Caron) Mulligan and was a lifelong resident of Westford and a graduate of Westford Academy.
Prior to retirement, Ann spent more than 25 years as an accountant with Gallant Insurance in Acton. She also actively volunteered with various community organizations.
Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed antiquing, baking, and visiting seacoast communities. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and making family birthdays special.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, her five children and their spouses: Michael and Lois Courchaine of Concord, CA, Diane Malley of Ayer, Dennis and Lisa M. Courchaine of Westford, Lisa A. Courchaine of Sterling, Brian Courchaine and Jeannie O' Connor of Hudson, NH; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother Patrick Mulligan of Watertown; a sister Patricia Holmes of Westford; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Francis, James, and John Mulligan, Sheila Rugo, Jane Mahoney, and Eleanora Bohenko and mother-in-law of the late Peter Malley.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services will be held privately.