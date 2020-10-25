1/1
Ann M. Vullo
1936 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister & Friend

Westford

Ann M. (Mulligan) Vullo, beloved wife of William J. Vullo, passed away at her Westford residence surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2020. She was 83.

Ann was born in 1936 to James and Leonora (Caron) Mulligan and was a lifelong resident of Westford and a graduate of Westford Academy.

Prior to retirement, Ann spent more than 25 years as an accountant with Gallant Insurance in Acton. She also actively volunteered with various community organizations.

Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed antiquing, baking, and visiting seacoast communities. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and making family birthdays special.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, her five children and their spouses: Michael and Lois Courchaine of Concord, CA, Diane Malley of Ayer, Dennis and Lisa M. Courchaine of Westford, Lisa A. Courchaine of Sterling, Brian Courchaine and Jeannie O' Connor of Hudson, NH; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother Patrick Mulligan of Watertown; a sister Patricia Holmes of Westford; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Francis, James, and John Mulligan, Sheila Rugo, Jane Mahoney, and Eleanora Bohenko and mother-in-law of the late Peter Malley.

Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. For condolences please visit www.westfordhealy.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Healy Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
October 24, 2020
♥ I will miss her, as well as everyone will from InStyle. We always love seeing her and Bill. Much love to all the family.
Camille ♥
Camille DiRubbo
October 24, 2020
A beautiful, classy lady who has gone to join her family in heaven. You will be sorely missed aunt Ann!
Leon Mahoney
Family
October 23, 2020
Absolute wonderful woman, she will be missed.
John Mahoney
Family
October 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Gerry Clear
Friend
October 23, 2020
Jim Officer
Friend
