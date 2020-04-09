|
Dahlman, Ann M., age 84, passed away on April 2, 2020 at The Arbors in Stoneham, MA after a long illness. Born on September 1, 1935 in Woburn, MA, she was the eldest daughter of Jetta E. Peterson and Fritz T. Dahlman. Ann grew up in Woburn and attended Woburn Public Schools. At Woburn High School, she was enrolled in the Business Course and upon graduation in 1953 was hired as a teller at Tanners National Bank. Ann continued her education in business related fields throughout her career, which included working as a private secretary, a bookkeeper and eventually as an accountant. Ann was deeply committed to the Lutheran Church throughout her lifetime. While living in Woburn, she was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.
Upon moving to Lowell, MA, she joined the congregation of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Chelmsford, MA. Ann had a passion for travel and frequented myriad destinations over the years, from local visits to the beaches of New Hampshire to rail tours of Europe with friends using her timeshare in London as her base. Ann also enjoyed her annual trip to Las Vegas to visit her sister Carole and her loving family. As Ann entered into her retirement years, she did not slow down. She became a member of the University of Lowell's Learning in Retirement Association (LIRA) where she enrolled in courses of interest and volunteered on many committees. Ann was also known to family and friends as an avid reader. Always with a book, she enjoyed many genres with a particular fondness for mystery novels.
She was a devoted sister to Carole (John) Deluca of Las Vegas, Nevada and Beverly (Edward) Doherty of Woburn, Massachusetts. Ann is also survived by her nieces, Alicia (Thomas) Rodriguez and Julie (Harrison) Condon; nephews, Thomas DeLuca, David DeLuca, Edward (Kerrie) Doherty and Timothy (Heidi) Doherty; and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St. CHELMSFORD, MA. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
