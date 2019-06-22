|
Ann Marie (Kelly) King
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother
Ann Marie (Kelly) King, a life-long resident of Lowell, MA passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 surrounded by family, after a brief illness. Ann was the adoring wife of 62 years to Denis W. King, M.D., who passed away on April 19, 2019. Her passing, less than 2 months after her beloved husband, is a testament to their shared love, respect and commitment to each other.
Born May 16, 1933 in Lowell, she was the middle daughter of the late Leo F. Kelly and the late Helen (Cassidy) Kelly. She was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with an education degree. She taught elementary students in the Lowell school system for a number of years. She had volunteered with the Garden Club, the Lowell National Historic Park, the Pollard Memorial Library, the Friends of St. Joseph's Hospital and other charitable concerns.
A member of Vesper Country Club, she came to the game of golf late in life, cherishing the friendships she forged at the Club. She was a faithful friend to many including her Bridge Club with whom she played cards, vacationed, shared memories, and counted as her pillars of support for over seven decades. An avid cook, she relished any opportunity to entertain family and friends.
Ann is survived by her children to whom she was a loving mother: Ellen King McLaughlin (Robert) of Vienna, VA, Kathleen King Anderson (Mark) of Westborough, MA, Amy King DeMilt (William) of Bernardsville, NJ, and Michael W. King (Pam) of Portland, ME; her sister-in-law Phyllis (Crotty) King; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor (Kelly) Lanoue and Patricia (Kelly) Sheehan.
KING - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in Lowell, from 4 to 6 PM, June 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday morning June 24, 2019 at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, at 11 AM followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Pollard Memorial Library Foundation, 401 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852, [email protected] Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 22, 2019