Ann Marie (Kelly) King of Lowell
Ann Marie (Kelly) King, of Lowell, beloved wife of the late Denis W. King, M.D. who died APRIL 19, 2019 passed away on June 17, 2019. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in Lowell, from 4 to 6 PM, June 23, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday morning June 24, 2019 at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, at 11 AM followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Pollard Memorial Library Foundation, 401 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852, [email protected] Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 23, 2019