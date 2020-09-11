Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother
LOWELL - Ann Marie McCarthy, 87, a resident of Lowell, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John T. McCarthy, who died on March 8, 2017. They were blessed to have shared 61 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell on May 12, 1933, Ann was the daughter of the late Austin H. and Mary L. (Riley) McShea. She was a graduate of Lowell High School and served as a Girl Officer.
As a woman of strong faith, Ann was an active member over the years at St. Francis Parish in Dracut and St. Michael's Parish in Lowell, serving as a volunteer religious education teacher, Eucharistic minister, and prayer line participant. Ann's love for Jesus and her admiration for the Blessed Mother lived deeply within her heart and always attempted to reflect God's radiance in her life. She instilled these values in her family daily to whom her support was endless. Whether at special occasions, Sunday morning breakfasts, Friday night dinners, or any opportunity to play Rummikub or Scrabble, Ann always cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the best "Grammy" in the whole world!
Ann is survived by her eight children, 19 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren: John and his wife Mary Lou and their children Laura and Meredith of Methuen; Kathleen Bauer and her husband Beat and their son Christopher of Lowell; Stephen and his wife Suzanne and their children Christian, Sheehan, and Jordan of Lowell; Paul and his wife Joan and their children Charles (Kelleher) and his wife Bethany, and their children Aidan and Cailyn of Huntersville, NC, Jaclyn (Kelleher) and her husband Matthew Roy, and their children Abby and Logan of Lowell, Travis and Andrew McCarthy of Lowell; Peter McCarthy and his family Patrick, Cathryn, Annie and Meghan McCarthy of Hudson, NH and daughter-in-law Maura Fitzpatrick of Nashua, NH; Mary Janet McCarthy and her husband Rob Costanzo and their children Evan and Lauren of North Andover; Daniel and his wife Kara and their daughter Mary Kate McCarthy of Tyngsboro, son-in-law Michael Del Greco and grandson Daniel Del Greco of Maynard; and JoAnne McCarthy of Lowell.
Ann also leaves behind her brother-in-law Norman Block of Houston, TX and sisters-in-law Jean McCarthy and Patricia Quigley of Lowell, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Block, Norma Gagnon, June Lowrey, Shirley O'Malley, and her beloved granddaughters Melanie Ann Costanzo and Kelly (McCarthy) Del Greco.
McCarthy - Relatives and friends are invited to Ann Marie's Memorial Visitation on Sunday, from 2 until 6 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Due to current health requirements, face coverings are required at the Funeral Home.
Her Funeral Mass will be private, but can be viewed remotely on Monday, September 14, at 10 AM at the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8464697
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Francis Conference, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
. View the online memorial for Ann Marie (McShea) McCarthy