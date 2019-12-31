|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother,
Great Great Grandmother and Sister
Tyngsborough – Ann O'Brien – Age 95, wife of the late Paul V. O'Brien died Monday at the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley in N. Billerica with her family by her side.
She was born in Woburn, October 22, 1924, a daughter of the late Thomas and Maria (Iveno) Schena and was raised in Lexington, lived in Billerica for 20 years and Tyngsborough for 27 years.
Ann was employed at Raytheon and later worked Wang prior to her retirement. She was a member of Skirts & Flirts in Wilmington and the Tyngsborough Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Sutherland and her husband Donald of Tewksbury and Marie O'Brien of Milford, NH; her son, Joseph O'Brien and his wife Patricia of Tyngsborough; her sisters, Mary Purser of Tewksbury, Dolly Parkins of ME, Judy Spurr of N. Reading and Jean Chenny of Wilmington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandson and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Paul O'Brien and sister of the late Joe, Mike, Tom and Rose Schena.
Ann's funeral will be held Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church., N. Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bld. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemoiralfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 31, 2019