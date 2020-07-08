Retired Dracut School Teacher
Dracut
Ann Serna Casey, 89, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family and a highly respected educator, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on Friday July 3, 2020.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 1, 1931, the daughter of the late William F. and the late Helen W. (Murningham) Casey.
A graduate of St. Michael's Grammar school in 1946, Ann continued her education at Keith Hall, Class of 1950, Lesley College in Cambridge, Class of 1954 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She went on to receive her Masters in Education from Boston University in 1959.
Prior to her retirement, Ann was a school teacher in the Dracut School system having taught Kindergarten and elementary students for many years.
A devout Catholic, Ann was a communicant of St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut, the Poor Clare Guild and also served as a recruiter, a member of the Catholic Daughters, Guild Captain and Auxiliary member with the Hudson New Hampshire Oblate Retreat House.
Active with her community, she was a member of the Dracut Library, the Dracut Friends of the Elderly and the Dracut Council on Aging.
Ann was also a member of the Massachusetts and the National Teacher's Associations.
She is survived by her aunt Mary J. Coupe of Lowell and many beloved cousins.
Casey
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday morning at ST. MARGURITE D'YOUVILLE CHURCH in DRACUT at 10 o'clock followed by her burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the church.) E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Oblate Retirement House, 486 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements by O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Ann Serna Casey