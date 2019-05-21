|
of Dracut; 85 DRACUT Anna A. (Masse) Courtemanche, age 85, a resident of Dracut died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill. She was the wife of the late Roger N. Courtemanche, who died in 1990.
She was born in Dover, NH on October 23, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Jeffrey and Maria (Demers) Masse. She received her education at St. Joseph School in Lowell.
Prior to her retirement, Anna was employed for many years as a matron by Raytheon Company in S. Lowell and Bedford. Earlier in her career, she was employed for many years by Lowell General Hospital as a housekeeper and seamstress and the former Mini Shoe in Lowell.
She was a parishioner of St. Francis Church in Dracut and was a member of the Dracut Seniors, IBEW Local 1505, and TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). She was also a volunteer at the Mass's at the D'Youville Senior Care Chapel in Lowell.
Anna was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the UMass Lowell River Hawks. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and playing cards, especially Pass the Buck. However, her greatest joy came from spending time in the company of her loving family, especially her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Norman and Vicki Courtemanche of Dracut; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Richard Zipps of Dracut and Donna and Richard Dion of Lowell; six grandchildren, Jesse Courtemanche and his wife Iveta Valterova of Novy Jicin, Czech Republic, Corey Courtemanche and his wife Anneke of Faulconbridge, NSW Australia, Ryan Courtemanche and his wife Danielle of Londonderry, NH, Kara Courtemanche of Lowell, Jillian Daneau and her husband Tim of Dracut, and Kevin Zipps and his wife Kelly of Dracut; ten great-grandchildren, Zoe, Ema, Hugo, Kinga, Maxwell, Jakob, Allison, Mallory, Lyla, and Natalie; three brothers, Joseph Masse and his wife Jeannette of Dracut, Raymond Masse and his wife Margaret of Dracut, and Donald Masse and his wife Donna of NH; a sister-in-law, Anita Masse; her best friend, Lucille Sarrasin of Dracut; her cousin, Denise Christian and her husband Robert of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Albert Masse. Courtemanche Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anna's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 3:00 until 7:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. For condolences and direction's please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019