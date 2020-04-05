|
|
DRACUT
Anna B. (Christie) McLaughlin, age 103, died peacefully at home in the care of her loving family on March 25th. At the time of her death, she was Dracut's oldest resident and was awarded the Boston Post Cane award in October, 2018 from the town.
Anna was the widow of Charles F. McLaughlin who died in 1978. Born in Lowell, MA, Anna was the daughter of the late William and Rosetta (Sousa) Christie. She was a proud graduate of Lowell High School. Married in the early 1940's, Anna dedicated her life to raising her family; planning little adventures for them whenever she could. Later in life she became a foster grandparent working with special needs children at the Campbell School in Dracut. Anna was also an avid ballroom dancer whom people loved to watch. Her quick wit and sense of humor brought a smile to all who knew and loved her. She was a wonderful mother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Judy McLaughlin with whom she resided; daughter Rosemarie Hall of Alta Loma, CA; sons Charles F. McLaughlin of Pelham, NH and Kevin McLaughlin of Lowell, MA. Her grandchildren, Heather McLaughlin and Patrick and Jessica McLaughlin.
She was predeceased by brothers, Lawrence, James, Russell, and Paul Christie and sisters Mary O'Malley, Teresa Dixon, June Mrozowski, Margaret Lynch and Virginia Christie.
She was also predeceased by her loving grandson James Hall who died October, 2019; his father Jim Hall and daughter-in-law Jean McLaughlin.
McLaughlin
Due to Corvid-19 Virus restrictions, funeral services were private. Those wishing to make a donation in Anna's memory may do so to: Elder Services of Merrimack Valley, Development Office, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400, Lawrence, MA 01843-1787. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020