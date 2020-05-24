Anna "Nancy" (Murphy) Boucher
1935 - 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister

HUDSON, NH

Anna "Nancy" (Murphy) Boucher, 85, a Hudson, NH resident, and former longtime Dracut resident, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. "Joe" Boucher, with whom she was married for 49 years.

Born in Peabody, on March 20, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Ruotolo) Murphy.

Nancy was a graduate of St. John's High School in Peabody and the Lynn School of Nursing. In the mid to late 1950's, she served with the United States Air Force in the Nurse Corps.

A devout Catholic, she was an active member of St. Kathryn Parish in Hudson, NH.

Nancy enjoyed driving the car, grocery shopping and reading.

At home, she cared for her daughter Doreen's Lovebirds, Quincy and Moe.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Hollingshead and Doreen Haynes, both of Hudson, NH; a grandson, David Back of PA; a sister-in law, Joyce Murphy of Worcester, MA, and many nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Edward, Raymond and Henry Murphy, Marion LeBrun, Pauline Brennan, Dorothy Zebron and James Murphy.

Funeral Services were held privately and a Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: National Stroke Assoc., 9707 East Easter Lane, Suite B, Centennial, CO 80112. For Condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Anna "Nancy" (Murphy) Boucher



Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 23, 2020
Nancy was a beloved sister-in-law and aunt to us. She will be missed dearly by all of us. Love Joyce, Daniel and Brendan
Daniel Murphy
Family
May 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the members of Anna's family. It's never easy letting go but be comforted in the knowledge that she is now with her husband and all the rest of her friends and family. God bless. Best wishes, Marilyn Long
Marilyn Long
Family Friend
