Anna "Nancy" (Murphy) Boucher, 85, a Hudson, NH resident, and former longtime Dracut resident, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. "Joe" Boucher, with whom she was married for 49 years.
Born in Peabody, on March 20, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Ruotolo) Murphy.
Nancy was a graduate of St. John's High School in Peabody and the Lynn School of Nursing. In the mid to late 1950's, she served with the United States Air Force in the Nurse Corps.
A devout Catholic, she was an active member of St. Kathryn Parish in Hudson, NH.
Nancy enjoyed driving the car, grocery shopping and reading.
At home, she cared for her daughter Doreen's Lovebirds, Quincy and Moe.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Hollingshead and Doreen Haynes, both of Hudson, NH; a grandson, David Back of PA; a sister-in law, Joyce Murphy of Worcester, MA, and many nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Edward, Raymond and Henry Murphy, Marion LeBrun, Pauline Brennan, Dorothy Zebron and James Murphy.
Funeral Services were held privately and a Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: National Stroke Assoc., 9707 East Easter Lane, Suite B, Centennial, CO 80112. For Condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.