9/17/29 – 7/26/20
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Nancy raised her family in several areas of the country as she followed her husband Larry's career. In retirement, Nancy and Larry settled in Brackney, PA near Binghamton, NY where she reconnected with life-long friends and family, enjoyed life, and became an active parishioner and volunteer of the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church. After Larry's death, Nancy rejoined her children in New Hampshire and in her final years was an active and beloved member of the Laurel Place Assisted Living community in Hudson, NH.
Wherever she went, Nancy made friends easily. Her friendly ear, quick wit and fine sense of humor helped her connect with people, but it was her compassion, understanding and concern for others that drew people to her and led to her many cherished and long- lasting relationships.
Born in Scranton, PA, raised in Binghamton NY, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, Kansans City, KA, Tewksbury, MA, Pelham and Hudson, NH
Daughter of the late Joseph P. McDonough and Clare Connolly McDonough
Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence J. (Larry) Casey, Sister Joan McDonough and brother Joseph McDonough.
Survived by family: Larry (son) and his wife Ellen Casey of Londonderry, NH, Michael (grandson) and his wife Leslie Casey of Watertown, MA, Dillon Casey (great grandson), Matthew Casey (grandson) Somerville, MA, Allison Casey (granddaughter) and her partner Gallant Lok of Hong Kong, SAR, John (son) and his wife Michele Casey, Lake Ariel, PA, Tim (grandson) and his wife Jen Casey of Hudson, NH, Michael St. Onge (great grandson) and his fiancé Kim Bower of Hudson, NH, Sophia St. Onge (great, great granddaughter), Brynn Casey (great granddaughter) Hudson, NH, Logan Casey (great grandson) Hudson, NH, Patrick Casey (son) of Londonderry, NH, Kati Casey (granddaughter) of Salisbury, MA, Mary (daughter) and her husband John Constantine of Hudson, NH, Kyle Doherty (grandson) Nashua, NH, Paul Casey (son) Lowell, MA and several nieces and nephews.
CASEY
Due to COVID-19, Funeral Services will be held privately and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to: St. Augustine Church, Silver Lake, PA, Care of The Roman Catholic Community of St. Brigid Parish. Phone: (570) 553-2288. Email: sfxc@epix.net PO Box 75, 17 Cottage Street, Friendsville, PA 18818. Local arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, NH. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
. View the online memorial for Anna C. "Nancy" Casey