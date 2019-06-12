|
|
Former Accounts Receivable
Bookkeeper & Secretary
PEPPERELL
Anna Elizabeth (Powers) Dion, a life-long resident of Pepperell, Massachusetts, died June 10th at Boston Medical Center with her daughter Sue Ellen by her side. For forty-three years Anna was the wife of the late Cleo Harry Dion, who passed away July 1998.
Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on July 16, 1930, Anna was the daughter of Henry P. Powers and Delia J. (Gordon) Powers of County Clare Ireland. During childhood she grew up with five sisters and two brothers in a household with lots of fun and laughter.
She was a graduate of Pepperell High School, class of 1949, and a cheerleader for the Pepperell High School basketball teams. She was also a member of the high school "Glee Club." Prior to her retirement, Anna was an accounts receivable bookkeeper and secretary at Explosives Engineering Co, formerly of Ayer, MA. In earlier years she was employed by Bemis Bag Company.
Anna was a member of "The Friends of the Pepperell Seniors" and enjoyed participating in country line-dancing, aerobic exercise, and the senior variety shows held by the Pepperell Senior Center. She also volunteered her time to help with the Center's monthly newsletter. Anna participated in the "Pen Pal Program" with the fourth-graders at the Barnum Brook Elementary School.
Anna enjoyed the outdoors, taking walks, and listening to Irish and Country Music. She loved animals, particularly dogs and cats. She had a life-long wish to play the piano, and at the age of 74 began taking lessons. As she grew older and frailer, the piano became a great solace to her. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pepperell.
Survivors include her daughter, Sue Ellen Siebert, son-in-law Loren Siebert, two sisters Alice Powers of Culpeper, VA, and Agnes Torrey of Pepperell, MA, brother-in-law Phillip Torrey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dion
A graveside service and burial will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Heald Street, Pepperell, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MSPCA at https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/. Arrangements by the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., Pepperell, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 12, 2019