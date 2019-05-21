|
Anna F. (Bergeron) St. Pierre
lifelong resident of Lowell
LOWELL - Anna F. (Bergeron) St. Pierre, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home in Lowell, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Clarence A. St. Pierre who passed away in 1983.
She was born in Lowell on September 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Cyrille and Florida (Pelletier) Bergeron. Anna was a lifelong resident of Lowell and received her education through Lowell schools.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a yarn knitter at several textile mills in Lowell for many years. Anna enjoyed playing bingo, knitting and cooking. She was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
She is survived by her seven children, Robert, Theresa and Rita St. Pierre, Diane O'Mally and her husband, Michael, Donald and Doris St. Pierre and Suzanne Josey and her husband, Larry, all of Lowell; her siblings, Alice Prescott of Dracut and Rita Beauchesne of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bergeron of Bellingham; a daughter-in-law, Sandra St. Pierre of Dracut; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Richard and Paul St. Pierre, sister of the late Arthur, Albert, Wilfred and Raymond "Blackie" Bergeron, Lorraine Geoffroy, Irene Landry, Pauline and Eva Bergeron, and grandmother of the late Paul C. St. Pierre, Paul M. Dubois, Melissa Shea and Lianne St. Pierre.
Anna's family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and to her wonderful aide, Jocasta for the special care given to her throughout her illness.
ST. PIERRE - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Anna's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 8pm. A prayer service will take place at the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Compassus Hospice, 790 Turnpike St., #302, N. Andover, MA 01845 - To share your thoughts and memories of Anna, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 21, 2019