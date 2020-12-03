1/1
Anna L. (Downey) Cunniff
1920 - 2020
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother

Nashua, NH

Anna L. (Downey) Cunniff, 100, a longtime Nashua resident, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home in Nashua. She was the widow of Thomas M. Cunniff who passed away in 1993 after 53 years of marriage.

Anna was born on June 6, 1920 in Somerville and was educated in the Somerville/Charlestown area. She was a daughter of the late Francis Downey and the late Bridget (O'Rihlley) Downey. She was employed for a time with the Internal Revenue Service as a clerk. She also worked in various other fields throughout her long life but more than anything, her legacy will be her family. Raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joys in life.

She is survived by her 6 children, Thomas Cunniff and his wife, Judith, of Westford, Sheila Cunniff of Nashua, and her friend Gail Ferreira, Nashua NH, Mary Squires of Nashua, NH, Stephen Cunniff of Nashua, NH, John Cunniff of North Billerica and Paul Cunniff and his wife, Sheila Mary, of North Billerica.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, she leaves behind her younger sister, Gertrude O'Brien of Nashua, NH.

She was predeceased by all of her siblings, she and Gertrude being the last of the Downey siblings.

WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK

ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER CALLING HOURS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2020 FROM 4 - 7 P.M. AT THE TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY, MA 978-851-2061. HER FUNERAL SERVICE AND BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. PLEASE CONSIDER A MEMORIAL DONATION IN HER NAME TO HOME HEALTH & HOSPICE CARE OF MERRIMACK, NH, 7 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE, MERRIMACK, NH, 03054. VISIT WWW.TEWKSBURYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY A MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
John
I want to send my sympathy to you and all of your family! 100 years sounds like a great life and I am sure you have a lifetime of memories to bring her to you in a moment!! May God bless her and the rest of your family at this difficult time!
Kevin Sheehan
Friend
