of Lowell LOWELL Anna L. (Paroyian) Hagopian, 91, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jack Hagopian whom she shared thirty nine wonderful years of marriage before he passed away in 1989.
Born in Lowell on October 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George Paroyian and the late Lucy (Der Bedrosian) Paroyian. She is also predeceased by her sister, Rose (Paroyian) Hagopian. Anna was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a proud graduate of Lowell High School. She was a Civil Service employee and a professional seamstress for various companies, where she met many lifelong friends.
Anna will be remembered for her quick wit and humor. She enjoyed bowling, playing solitaire, and watching 'her favorite programs' which included Perry Mason, Jeopardy, and cooking shows. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. Although she had many passions throughout her life, spending time with her family brought her the most joy, especially cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.
As a member of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church in Chelmsford, she is survived by her two children, George Hagopian and his wife, Margaret of Andover and Joanne Manuelian and her husband, George of Lowell; her five beloved grandchildren, Lindsey Hagopian of Quincy, Michael Manuelian and his wife, Christina of Sudbury, Lisa Shamamian and her husband, Hovhannes of New York City, NY, Karen Manuelian of Lowell, and Jennifer Hagopian of Andover; and her cherished great-grandson, Ryan Manuelian of Sudbury; as well as another great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Anna's family would like to thank the staff at D'Youville Senior Care for their compassion and loving care, especially the last few months. Hagopian ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 10 UNTIL 11 AM, AT STS. VARTANANTZ ARMENIAN CHURCH, 180 OLD WESTFORD RD., CHELMSFORD, MA 01824. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 11 AM, IN THE CHURCH. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN LOWELL CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE TO: STS. VARTANANTZ ARMENIAN CHURCH. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019