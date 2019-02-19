Anna M. (Hawes) Carrick

of Chelmsford formerly of Salem, MA



Anna M. (Hawes) Carrick, 87, of Chelmsford formerly of Salem, MA died Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at the Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell.



She was married to the late Harold M, Carrick, who died on January 25, 2004.



Born and raised in Salem, MA she was the daughter of the late Elbridge and Anna Hawes. She graduated from Peabody High School with the class of 1949.



Anna worked for UMASS Lowell as a cashier in the Cafeteria.



She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.



Anna was a proud resident of Chelmsford since 1989.



She is survived by her sons, Matt and his wife, Julie Carrick of Peabody, MA and Michael and his wife, Sue Carrick of Salem, MA; daughters, Joyce Demers of Salem, NH and Joanne and her husband, Frank Keefe of Dracut, MA; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



She was the mother-in-law to the late Lawrence Demers.



CARRICK - Anna's visiting hours will be Thurs. from 11am to 1pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St, Danvers, MA 01923. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary