|
|
Lowell
Anna M. (Montminy) Gaillardetz, age 81, a longtime resident of Lowell died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Maurice J. Gaillardetz, to whom she was married for 56 years. She was born in Lowell on April 14, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Rosaire and Eva (Bellemare) Montminy. She received her education in Lowell schools. For most of her life, Anna spent her time tending to the needs of her home and family. Earlier in life she was employed by Hub Hosiery, Pleasant Dress, and Wang Laboratories. She was an avid bingo player and reader. She also enjoyed bowling and playing cards and board games with her family and friends. Anna was a communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by her son, Steven Gaillardetz and his wife Elaine of Londonderry, NH; two daughters, Lisa Gaillardetz of Lowell and Sandra Ferman and her husband Alan of Lowell; six grandchildren, Melissa Morales, Alexis Morales, Jeremy Morales and his companion Victoria Saverese, Tasha Grenier, Felicia Gaillardetz, and Courtney Gaillardetz; eight great grandchildren, Jenna, Jayden, Madilyn, Skyla, Logan, Bryson, Luciano, and Audrey; two brothers, Robert Montminy and his wife Linda of North Carolina and Norman Montminy and his wife Claire of Lowell; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the great grandmother of the late Leilani Morales.
GAILLARDETZ - Anna's services were private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Anna M. Gaillardetz
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020