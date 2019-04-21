|
|
"Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother" LOWELL Anna M. (Gouveia) Schaefer, 72, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital after a lengthy illness with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Gerald J. Schaefer with whom she spent most of her life.
A daughter of the late Antonio D. Gouveia and the late Helen S. (Kinnney) Gouveia, Anna was born on January 11, 1947 in Lowell, where she was raised and educated.
Mrs. Schaefer worked as a home health aid for many years throughout the greater Lowell area before her retirement recently. She loved puzzles and word searches. She also enjoyed spending time listening to music, shopping and participating in sweepstakes. Holiday parties and birthday celebrations were when she was in her element. The time she spent with her family during these best of times were her most cherished moments in life.
Besides her husband, Jerry, she is survived by her children; Robert Gilbo of Lowell, Samantha Schaefer and her husband, Kenny Srieng of Lawrence, Tanya Santos and her husband, Roger, of Lowell, Gerald Schaefer III of Lowell, Tony Schaefer and his wife, Chanthy Sath, of Lowell, Victoria Rivera and her husband, Miguel of Lowell and Anna Oleffe and her husband, Jason, of Lowell, her sisters; Helen Lewandowski of Elkhart, IN and Mary Whitney of Lowell and her stepsister, Sandra Manges of Elkhart, IN. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Dara Than, Nicki Than, Antonio Than, Matthew Santos, Michelle Santos, Melissa Santos, Shelby Schaefer, Amber Schaefer, Angelina Schaefer, Tatiana Schaefer, Antonio T. Schaefer, Alex Srieng, Sophia Srieng, Joel Rivera, Michael Rivera, Zack Rivera and Ava Rivera, and Jason Oleffe and her great-grandchildren; Gemma, Mila, and Brandon and several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Margaret, David Gouveia and Tony Gouveia and the grandmother of the late Darrin Than who passed away in March of last year. SCHAEFER YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS ON MONDAY APRIL 22, 2019, FROM 2 UNTIL 4 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. IN ACCORDANCE WITH HER WISHES, FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN OMITTED. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS TO THE FUNERAL HOME TO HELP HER FAMILY WITH EXPENSES. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE AT ANY TIME.
View the online memorial for Anna M. (Gouveia) Schaefer
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019