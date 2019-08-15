Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville
1340 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA
View Map
Anna Masson


1947 - 2019
Anna Masson Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Anna Masson, age 72, passed away at home on August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lowell, MA on July 6, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Leo Masson, Sr. and Anna (Poswiata) Masson. Anna graduated from Lowell Technical College with an associates degree, and went on to work for Raytheon as a general manager for over 36 years.

Anna loved to go to bingo with friends and was an avid bowler. She also loved to travel when she was able, before her retirement. Above all else, Anna was well loved by everyone, and was an amazing aunt and sister.

Surviving Anna are her four siblings, her caregiver, Doris Gigliotti of Dracut, Laurette Baris and her husband Rolland Baris, Sr. of Dracut, Leo Masson, Jr. and his wife Catherine of Lowell, and Roger Masson and his wife Denise of Dracut; her five nieces and nephews, Rolland Baris, Jr., Ryan Masson, Nicole Masson, Tara Masson, and Michelle Masson.

Anna was the aunt and godmother of the late Lisa Baris.

Masson

Friends and family are invited to attend Anna's Memorial Mass on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite D'Youville, 1340 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. At the request of the family, burial will be held privately. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
