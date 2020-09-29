Anne C. (Flood) White, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, passed away, alongside her family, on September 27th following a lengthy illness.She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, Wayne R. White, Sr. She is also survived by her daughter, Meghan F. Bain and her husband Daniel of Lowell and their two children, Benjamin and Cameran, for whom she served as the most amazing Grammy. Anne was predeceased by her son, Wayne R. White, Jr., who passed away in August.Born in Boston, Massachusetts, November 3, 1946, the daughter of the late James W. Flood and Catherine J. (Whelan) Flood, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1964. Anne then studied at Trinity College in Washington, D.C., from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Class of 1968. Following graduation, Anne began teaching Spanish at Tewksbury Junior High School for 13 years. Upon starting her family, Anne selflessly dedicated her time to her children, husband and family owned business, Tewksbury Paint & Hardware. She was a member of several clubs and associations, including the Spindle City Garden Club and the Friends of Lowell High. Her passion for teaching and learning never escaped her, and in 1997 she began teaching again at Lowell Adult Education, now known as the Fred Assad Abisi Adult Education Center, from which she retired in 2014.Anne cherished her relationships with family and friends more than anything. She truly believed, and instilled in her children, that kindness was the most important characteristic to bear. Because of this, Anne made friends almost anywhere she went. From the sidelines of her children's sporting events, to members of parent and teacher associations, students in her classes or even fellow members of her exercise group, she made lasting and memorable friendships all throughout. She never missed the opportunity to send out a birthday card or just a quick note to say hello. She had a way with words and enjoyed making others feel special.Anne enjoyed sports and never missed one of her children's games or meets when they were young. She also enjoyed watching and rooting for all Boston teams. In her younger years, Anne enjoyed golfing and even won a Scotch Foursome tournament with her brother Jim at Vesper Country Club.Anne got immense joy out of her grandchildren and watching them grow. She enjoyed every second shared with them and spoiled them with love every day. She never missed an opportunity to sneak them little treats. She will miss hearing Benjamin's lengthy storytelling and Cameran's comical antics. They were truly the light that kept her shining.In addition to immediate family, Anne will be forever missed by many brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. She was also predeceased by her brother, James W. Flood, Jr.Calling hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4-7 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. Friends invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, 90 River Road, Tewksbury. In adherence to State Covid-19 guidelines face coverings/masks and social distancing is required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church. Please mail to Immaculate Conception Church, 3 Fayette Street, Lowell, MA 01852.