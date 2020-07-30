Anne Dorothy (Hevner) Sullivan, 91, acclaimed artist, departed this world peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Meadow Lakes in E. Windsor, New Jersey. She was married for 61 years to the late James Leo Sullivan, former Lowell and Cambridge city manager and president of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.
Born March 17, 1929 to Anna (Zemeitus) and Thomas Benjamin Hevner, Anne grew up in South Boston, Massachusetts and graduated from South Boston High School.
While on vacation in 1948 at Holmes' Farm in Boscawen, New Hampshire, Anne met James. The couple married in 1951 and began their family – the focus of their lives.
Anne had always wanted to study art since childhood. While raising children, she began taking painting and drawing classes, entering local art competitions, and winning regional art awards. She sold her first prize-winning oil painting to Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski and wife Carol in 1968.
Anne completed her associate's degree at Northeastern University; in 1977, she completed a B.A in Art at University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
Anne was an early member of Depot Square Art Gallery in Lexington, Massachusetts, and had studio space at Emerson Umbrella in Concord and Brush Art Gallery in Lowell. She was a Signature Member of the New England Watercolor Society and a Copley Artist of the Copley Society of Boston. Anne was also active in the National League of American Pen Women, New England, and the Monotype Guild of New England. Anne's creative use of color and texture was recognized by the National Association of Women Artists and the International Society of Experimental Artists, and she was listed in "Who's Who in American Art", "Who's Who in the East", "Who's Who in America", and "Who's Who in the World.
Anne taught art at many venues, including the Whistler House Museum in Lowell, MA, whose Parker Gallery hosted her 2009 retrospective show when she turned eighty. She was not only a teacher but a lifelong learner; open to innovation and evolving her style over the years, especially in print making, collagraphs, collage, and mixed media. She drew art inspiration from nature, and was known for her evocative watercolors.
Anne leaves four children and their spouses; Dr. Maura Ammendolia (Anthony) of Conway, New Hampshire; Mark Sullivan (Elizabeth) of Falmouth, Maine; Lianne Sullivan-Crowley (Julie) of Princeton, New Jersey; and Christopher Sullivan (Kristin) of Concord, New Hampshire. In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren; Cara Faria (Adam) of Westford, Massachusetts; Erin Sullivan of Somerville, Massachusetts; James Sullivan of Cleveland, Ohio; Anne and Elizabeth Sullivan-Crowley of Princeton, New Jersey; and Jake and Quinn Sullivan of Concord, New Hampshire, as well as two great grandsons, Wyatt and Leo Faria of Westford, Massachusetts.
Anne also leaves a sister, Dolores (Dorie) Docherty and her husband Edgar (Doc); a brother, Thomas B. Hevner Jr. and his wife Anne; as well as several nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children. Anne's sister Jeanne Weathers and her husband John Weathers predeceased her, in addition to her parents.
A private service will be held in the chapel at New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, August 7, at 11am where Anne will be laid to rest with her husband James.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.newenglandwatercolorsociety.org.
E-condolences may be sent to www.thekimblefuneralhome.com.