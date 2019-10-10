|
of Westford; 89
WESTFORD
Anne E. (Maberry) Knight, 89, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 17th, at the Westford House, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 63 years, to the late Joseph F. Knight, Jr., who passed away in December of 2015.
Anne was born in Haverhill, on September 5, 1930, a daughter of the late Hugh Maberry and Anna (Williams) Maberry. She graduated from Haverhill High School and continued her education, receiving her Nursing diploma from St. John's School of Nursing. She went back to school in her 50's and received a Bachelor's Degree at New England College. She had a loving and caring nature. She used these talents taking care of the newborn babies and their moms as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at St. John's Hospital and as a nurse in the Tyngsboro school system. She worked in a doctor's office and for Tidewell Hospice in Florida.
In her free time, Anne loved spending time with her friends and family. She dedicated a lot of her time to helping people in need, Including volunteering at her church. She was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish, where she was in the Sodality and a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Cathedral in Venice.
Anne is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Joseph Knight III and his wife Lisa of Tewksbury, Michael Knight and his wife Pauline of Tyngsboro, Richard Knight of Florida and Katherine Taylor and her husband Glenn also of Florida, her Grandchildren: Kayla, Jason, Melissa, Melanie, Stefan, Derek and Jennifer. She also leaves her Great-Grandchildren: Casey, Kaylee, Elijah, Olivia, Josephine, Christopher, and Kenzie; her Sister, Lillian Duchaine of Florida,and her Daughter-in-law, Carol Goad.
Anne was the Sister of the late Roger and David Maberry.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Westford House, especially the nursing staff on Poe's Corner. The nursing staff of Compassus Hospice and Pallative Care and the "God Squad" from St. Catherine's.
You are invited to pay your respects on Tuesday, October 15th, from 4 to 7PM., in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Dracut on Wednesday, October 16th, at 10AM. Donations may be made in Anne's memory to: Westford House, Attn: Activities, 3 Park Drive, Westford, MA. 01886. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
