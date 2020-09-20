Anne "Annie" Elizabeth Mahoney, 59, of Truro and Cambridge, MA died of complications from heart surgery on Tuesday, September 15 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of Diana Prideaux-Brune.
Born in Pittsfield, Annie enjoyed a long and successful career as an educator. Starting as an elementary school teacher in Provincetown, her career took her to Lowell, where she taught elementary school for over 15 years. She finished her career as Principal of the Emma L. Miller Elementary School in Savoy MA. Annie received her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Lesley College, and Masters in both Computers in Education and Education Administration from Lesley University.
Annie was devoted to teaching and had a profound impact on her students and fellow professionals. She will always be remembered as a generous friend, outstanding hostess, and for bringing vitality to all she touched.
In addition to her beloved wife, Annie is survived by her sisters Margaret Mackey and husband Richard of Westford, Mary Joly and husband Christopher of Westhampton, Kathleen Mooney and husband Kevin of Springfield; and by brothers John J. Mahoney of Boca Raton, FL and James Hurley of Lee. She also leaves her niece Susanna Lauro and her husband Matthew, her nephew David Mackey; her nephews Joseph and Michael Fitzgibbon, her niece Mary-Kate Murray, along with her mother-in-law Gene Prideaux-Brune of San Francisco, CA and in-laws Cynthia and Colby Gray of Moraga, CA. Annie leaves her chosen family of William Hamlin, Ramon Alcolea, Thomas Boland, James Farley and many other friends. She will also miss her devoted pets Korben and Leeloo.
A Celebration of Annie's Life will be held at a time and date to be announced on Caringbridge.org/staystrongannie
.
If desired, Memorial Donations honoring Annie may be made to: Brigham and Women's Hospital Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116.
