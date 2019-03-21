Anne F. (Sugden) Cohn

Loving wife, mother; 62



LOWELL - Anne F. (Sugden) Cohn, a resident of the Christian Hill neighborhood in the Centralville section, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Stephen F. Cohn with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.



Born in Lowell, on June 6, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Harold J. and Anne B. (Marchetti) Sugden.



Anne was a graduate of Keith Hall and earned an Associate Degree in business from Lowell State College.



She had been employed as a teller for the former First Bank of Lowell.



Anne loved music and enjoyed attending concerts. She was especially fond of the Beatles, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks. She also enjoyed reading and taking walks around Gage field.



In addition to her husband Steve, she leaves three daughters, Alexandra Leah Cohn, Hannah Elizabeth Cohn and Emily Francesca Cohn, all of Lowell. She is also survived by six siblings, several nieces and nephews, two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law. She was predeceased by her Welch Springer Spaniel, Chelsea Morning.



COHN - It being her request, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to her Funeral Mass to be Celebrated Friday morning, March 22, at 10 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary