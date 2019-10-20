|
Chelmsford
Anne Garnett Shealy was born in Cumberland County, Virginia on September 5, 1922, the daughter of Robert Edmund Garnett and Grady E. Garnett. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Thomas A. Shealy, Jr., her brother Alan Garnett, and her half-brother, Robert Garnett.
She is survived by her two sons; Dr. Thomas Andrew Shealy III and his wife, Heidi of Stratham, New Hampshire, and Dr. Douglas Alan Shealy and his wife, Diane of Rowley, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Shealy IV of Chelsea, Massachusetts, Stacy Allison Shealy of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Andrew Douglas Shealy and his wife, Lisa Herzl of North Andover, Massachusetts, and Gregory Alan Shealy of Melbourne, Florida; and one great grandson, Gideon Herzl Shealy, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Shealy received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1943 from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. After graduation, she was recruited to become a "code girl" at Arlington Hall in Washington, DC, where she worked decrypting Japanese codes during World War II. She met her husband, who was working as an Army cryptanalyst during these years and they were married in 1946. Mr. and Mrs. Shealy enjoyed dividing their time between Chelmsford and Indialantic, Florida for many years. They also enjoyed playing bridge together and were excellent bridge players. Mrs. Shealy was a founding member of the Chelmsford Garden Club. She was a member of the Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Florida, and Vesper Country Club in Massachusetts. Private Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019