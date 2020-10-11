1/1
Anne M. Ritchotte
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colorado Springs, CO

Anne M. Ritchotte, a former resident of Lowell died after a brief illness on October 3, 2020. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado just after the Great Blizzard of 1978. Anne celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary with her husband, Thomas Kozak, in May of this year.

She was born in Lowell Massachusetts April 14, 1947, a daughter of late Joseph and Rose (Golden) Ritchotte. She attended St. Michael's School, Lowell High School and UMass Lowell, (the former Lowell State Teachers College) receiving a B.A. in English in 1969.

Anne enjoyed a long career as a Purchasing Agent, working for Wang Labs, Digital, JOY Manufacturing, ROLM, IBM and Logistix.

She was an ardent reader, and enjoyed many genres, especially, Crime and Mystery, She was a long standing member of the S.P.E.L.L society and a STICKLER for good grammar. Along with reading, Anne loved to cook. Her dishes (especially her soups) will be missed by all that had the pleasure to enjoy them. It was a joy she passed down to her children.

Anne is survived by husband Thomas Kozak, her two sons Joseph and his wife Justine and their daughter Anabelle, and her son, Samuel Kozak.

She is also survived by a sister Katherine Ritchotte as well as, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her sister and brother in law, Maryellen and Louis Warsnip.

Donations, in her honor, can be made to Habitat for Humanity or the charity of your choice.

A private Celebration of Life is planned.



View the online memorial for Anne M. Ritchotte

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved