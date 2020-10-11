Colorado Springs, CO
Anne M. Ritchotte, a former resident of Lowell died after a brief illness on October 3, 2020. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado just after the Great Blizzard of 1978. Anne celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary with her husband, Thomas Kozak, in May of this year.
She was born in Lowell Massachusetts April 14, 1947, a daughter of late Joseph and Rose (Golden) Ritchotte. She attended St. Michael's School, Lowell High School and UMass Lowell, (the former Lowell State Teachers College) receiving a B.A. in English in 1969.
Anne enjoyed a long career as a Purchasing Agent, working for Wang Labs, Digital, JOY Manufacturing, ROLM, IBM and Logistix.
She was an ardent reader, and enjoyed many genres, especially, Crime and Mystery, She was a long standing member of the S.P.E.L.L society and a STICKLER for good grammar. Along with reading, Anne loved to cook. Her dishes (especially her soups) will be missed by all that had the pleasure to enjoy them. It was a joy she passed down to her children.
Anne is survived by husband Thomas Kozak, her two sons Joseph and his wife Justine and their daughter Anabelle, and her son, Samuel Kozak.
She is also survived by a sister Katherine Ritchotte as well as, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her sister and brother in law, Maryellen and Louis Warsnip.
Donations, in her honor, can be made to Habitat for Humanity or the charity of your choice
