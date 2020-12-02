Lifelong resident of Lowell, MA
Anne Marie Laforge, 83 of Lowell, MA died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. Born in Lowell, MA on April 30, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Timothy Miskell and Bridgette Miskell (King), she was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School class of 1954 and a graduate of Lowell State Teacher's College class of 1958.
Anne Marie retired from Lowell Public Schools where she taught at Lincoln and Shaughnessy Schools. She previously taught in Chelmsford and Westford Public Schools.
Anne Marie was a member at A.O.H Women's Auxiliary and a parishioner of St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell, MA.
Anne Marie was an avid ballroom dancer and enjoyed playing the piano.
She is survived by her son Mark and Kathy Laforge of Tyngsboro, MA, daughter Karen Laforge her partner Kelly King of Lowell, MA, 3 grandchildren Sarah Laforge and her partner Eric Phinney of Nashua NH, Mark Laforge and Gregory Laforge both of Tyngsboro MA, her sister Clare Hamilton of Dracut MA, sister in law Helen Laforge of Tyngsboro MA, and many nieces and nephews.
She was the wife of the late Ernest A. Laforge, sister of the late Joseph Miskell, Maureen Sheehan and John Miskell.
Anne Marie Laforge of Lowell, MA died Nov. 27, 2020. Visiting hours Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 9 to 11 A.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD followed by a graveside service at 11:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. Arrangements by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com