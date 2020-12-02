I'm saddened to hear of Ann Marie's passing. We were neighbors and friends, in the Highlands, as our children grew up. Ann Marie was a joy to be around; she was very kind & generous, and helped me tremendously when I went back to college, after 15 years at home, to be a teacher. Her beautiful smile lit up whatever space she was in. My condolences to her family. Pat (Adams) Tradd

