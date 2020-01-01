|
Mrs. Anne Marie (Aldrich) Roy - Blanchet, 54, of Tyngsboro passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 26, 2019.
She was married to Kevin Blanchet with whom she celebrated their 11 year anniversary on December 12, 2019.
Born in Lynn, MA on January 5, 1965 she was the daughter of the late Boyd F. Aldrich and Barbara M. (Keirnan) Aldrich.
Mrs. Roy-Blanchet was educated in the Tyngsboro school system and graduated from Tyngsboro High School with the class of 1983 and attended Middlesex Community College.
She was previously employed at the Dunkin Donuts at Lowell General Hospital's Main Campus, Alan Mello Dodge of Nashua, NH., was a spiritual bereavement counselor and owned and operated Fantasia Hair Salon of Hudson, NH.
Mrs. Roy-Blanchet was a member of the Harbor of Hope in Chelmsford.
Anne enjoyed travelling especially to Disney World, was an animal lover and above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her children.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Matthew Blanchet of Haverhill, MA, Kevin Deibert of Dracut, MA, Nathan Blanchet of Haverhill, MA, Harrison Roy of Tyngsboro, MA, Amberley Deibert of Tyngsboro, Aubreyanna Roy of Leominster, MA, her parents-in-law Charles and Frances Blanchet of Venice, FL., her siblings, Barbara Aldrich and her fiancé Charles Harting of Tyngsboro, Boyd Aldrich and his wife Diane of Lunenberg, MA, Brad Aldrich and his wife Michelle of Hudson, NH., and Arline Shea of Tyngsboro, MA, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Anne M. (Aldrich) Roy-Blanchet , of Tyngsboro, MA, died Dec. 26, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial in Memorial Cemetery, Tyngsboro. Memorials may be made in her name to Autism Speaks.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020