Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, aunt and friend
PELHAM, NH
Anne T. (Curran) French, 86, of Pelham, New Hampshire, died Saturday morning at Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry, New Hampshire.
Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, March 23, 1934, a daughter of the late John A. and the late Alice V. (Nohelty) Curran, she attended Somerville schools and was a graduate of Matignon High School.
Active in her community, Anne was a communicant of St. Patrick Church and the Parish Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Pelham Senior Citizens and especially enjoyed playing Bingo.
However, her greatest love was proudly raising her children and the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Anne is survived by three children Donald A. French and his wife Louisa of Northridge, MA, Sheryl A. Mara and her husband John of Pelham and Linda A. Smolko and her husband Joseph of Pelham; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and her former husband Norman M. French.
She was also the mother of the late Norman M. French, Jr.
In light of the national health conditions and restrictions, a private Funeral Mass and Burial were held for the family on Thursday April 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date to be announced later.
E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Patrick Parish Women's Guild, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2020