Beloved sister, aunt,
grandaunt and cousin
Anne V. (Vlahakis) Antippas, 92, of Nashua, formerly of Lowell and New York City, died Friday, August 30th at the Huntington at Nashua. She was the beloved wife of the late Spyridon P. Antippas who died July 23, 2011.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 12, 1927, a daughter of the late George and the late Helen (Aggelakos) Vlahakis, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1945. Eager to pursue a teaching career, she went on to graduate from Syracuse University in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and then a Master of Arts Degree from Columbia University in New York. For several years while living in England, she studied Shakespeare at Cambridge University.
Anne married Spyridon Antippas on May 12, 1959 and lived in NYC until moving to Chappaqua, NY to be closer to her husband's engineering position at IBM while attending Columbia Graduate School.
Before retiring, Mrs. Antippas was employed as an English Teacher at Pleasantville High School in New York where students always remembered her classy flair for fashion, her unique collection of jewelry, her love of literature, her concern for students and her dedication to the school. When she began teaching there, she was asked to direct the annual play production. Previously, she briefly worked for the City of Lowell as Assistant Librarian and later at the former Murphy Army Hospital in Waltham. She then moved to the London England area working as Command Librarian for the Strategic Air Command before returning to the U.S. living in Holyoke while assigned to the Westover Air Force Base library.
Among her many activities, Anne enjoyed traveling especially to Thailand, China and Iran where she developed an appreciation and understanding of many world cultures. She once was a speaker for the Whistler House in Lowell. While living in New York, she was very active in volunteer work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. Upon retirement, she moved to Hampton Falls, NH to be closer to her family.
Mrs. Antippas is survived by a sister Beatrice Belkakis of Lowell; a brother Constantine "Dino" Vlahakis of Lebanon, NH; a niece Katherine Vlahakis and her wife Tricia of New York; a nephew Thomas C. Belkakis and his wife Donna of Hollis, NH; a grandniece Natalie Denyse and her husband Jordan of Charlestown, MA and her 2nd cousin Debbie Detora of Chelmsford, MA.
She was also aunt of the late Maxine Guillemette.
Relatives and friends may call at the HELLENIC ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY in Lowell from 10 to 11 o'clock on Thursday morning followed by her Funeral Service at the church at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow the Westlawn Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL -(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 17, 2019