Retired Office Manager of Pelham
Pelham, NH
Annemarie B. (Saupe) Hargreaves, 79, of Pelham, NH, died peacefully on June 21st, at Salem Haven Nursing Center in Salem NH. She was the loving wife of the late John H. Hargreaves, who died on March 20th, 2004.
Born in Trachenau, Germany, on November 8, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and the late Helene (Wolfram) Saupe.
Prior to her retirement, Annemarie was a faithful employee at the former Mars Bargainland Department Store in Pelham, where she was an office manager.
An avid reader, Annemarie enjoyed gardening, listening to classical music, fine arts as well as the ballet and opera.
Active in her hometown of Pelham, NH, she was a member of the Pelham Historical Society and a founding member of the Pelham Garden Group. Annemarie spearheaded the restoration of the Abbott Bridge through applying for and receiving grants for its improvement, and also had it added to the National Historical Register.
In addition, she was the Pelham representative on the Nashua Regional Planning Commission and organized the first ever Hazardous Waste Collection Day.
Annemarie is survived by a daughter Diane H. Talbot and her husband Richard of Londonderry, NH; three step-daughters Jean A. Harrison and her husband Alton of Lampasas, TX, Donna L. Bryant of Jacksboro, TX, and Cheryl K. Dugger and her husband David of Tomball, TX; a step-son Robert D. Hargreaves and his wife Julia of Green Bay, WI, 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren with 2 on the way, a sister Eva Maria Loeffler of Wertheim, Germany; and seven nieces and nephews.
Hargreaves
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD., in PELHAM, from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life to be held at the Funeral Home Thursday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Pelham Food Pantry, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH, 03076 or the Pelham VFW, 6 Main St., John Hargreaves Memorial Post 10722 Water Project, Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019