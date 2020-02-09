|
LOWELL Annette (Champoux) Boutin, 88, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Raymond L. Boutin who passed away in 2005.
A daughter of the late Romeo Champoux and the late Irene (Marcotte) Champoux, who was born June 30, 1931, in Lowell, and was educated in the Lowell School System.
She made her lifelong home in Lowell and enjoyed spending time at the Lowell Senior Center. She loved going on trips, especially to Foxwoods and playing Bingo. She also enjoyed crocheting and doing word search puzzles.
She mostly enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, and considered taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren her life's work and her legacy.
Her survivors include her daughters, Pauline Morel and her fiancee, Jeffrey Higbee, of Milford, NH and Arline Boutin of Lowell; her grandchildren, Rebecca Medeiros of Lowell, Amy Daigneault and her husband, Matthew, of Tewksbury, and Jeremy Miranda and his girlfriend, Brittany Shaw, of Lowell; her great grandchildren, Brady Daigneault, Joseph Medeiros and Matthew Medeiros; her brother in law, William Boutin and his wife, Felice,of Dracut; as well as her very good friend, Edras Rodas and her neighbor and very good friend, Mrs. A. Silva.
She was predeceased by her late brothers, Henry, Ernest, Leo and Raymond Champoux, and her sister, Rita Jennison, Claire Dupont, Lillian Giguere, and Theresa Dussault.
ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER MEMORIAL SERVICE FROM 9 UNTIL 11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 11 A.M. DONATIONS IN HER NAME TO , 209 WEST CENTRAL ST., SUITE 220, NATICK MA 01760 AND TO ST. JUDE RESEARCH HOSPITAL, 501 ST. JUDE PLACE, MEMPHIS, TN 38105. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020