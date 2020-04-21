|
|
of Reading
Annette I. (Faucher) Burke, 90, of Reading, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles L. Burke Jr. of Reading. Loving mother of Charles J. Burke and his wife Nancy of Stoneham, Christine L. Richardson and her husband Michael of Reading, Carolyn L. Lermond and her husband Leo of Reading, and Daniel E. Burke of Reading. Dear sister of Alice F. Pinard of Hudson, NH. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Annette was born in Lowell, to the late Marcel and Lauretta (Lahaie) Faucher. Annette was a graduate of St. Louis Academy in Lowell and Northeastern University in Boston. Annette was a Social Worker early in life working in both Lowell and Middleton. Later in life she worked side by side with her husband as an Accountant at his firm Charles L. Burke, CPA. For years, Annette was also the caretaker and host of the family's summer business in Meredith, New Hampshire, Clearwater Cottages. Annette was an active parent and parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish and School in Stoneham.
Annette was a gentle soul who put the needs of others before herself. She was always willing to offer help in any way she could. She was extremely proud of her family and her role as mother. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Burke
Due to the current pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date to be announced. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette's memory to St. Louis School, 77 Boisvert St, Lowell, MA 01850 or a charity of your choosing.
For information and leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.
Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories
781.438.2280
View the online memorial for Annette I. (Faucher) Burke
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2020